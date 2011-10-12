BRIEF-Agile Group announces January pre-sales value
* January 2017, pre-sales value of company and its subsidiaries ( "group") was RMB4.62 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)
(SEBa.ST)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 21, 2013
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 115bp
Issue price 99.961
Reoffer price 99.961
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 117bp
Payment Date October 21, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank ,Goldman Sachs ,Natixis &
SEB
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0693220005
Data supplied by International Insider.
