October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)

(SEBa.ST)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 21, 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 115bp

Issue price 99.961

Reoffer price 99.961

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 117bp

Payment Date October 21, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank ,Goldman Sachs ,Natixis &

SEB

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0693220005

