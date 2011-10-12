UPDATE 1-As coal shortfall looms, miners enjoy unexpected boom
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Regie Autonome des Transports Parisiens
(RATP)
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date October 19, 2026
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.56
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 19, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB &
HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.