SEOUL Nov 10 Seoul shares tumbled at the open on Thursday as a spike in Italian bond yields signaled the European debt crisis had worsened, sending Wall Street stocks sharply lower.

Falls were led by banks and crude oil refiners like Hana Financial Group and SK Innovation , which were down 3.6 percent and 3.9 percent respectively.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.48 percent at 1,860.23 points as of 0103 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)