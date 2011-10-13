* Loan to give Glencore more coal marketing rights-sources

* Glencore will have option to turn debt to equity-sources

* Bumi's Jakarta shares jump up to 5.8 pct, close up 1.2 pct

* Bumi Plc jumps 6 pct in London

(Adds quotes, context)

By Janeman Latul and Prakash Chakravarti

JAKARTA/HONG KONG, Oct 13 Glencore (GLEN.L), the world's biggest commodities trader, is nearing a deal to lend $800-$900 million to Indonesia's Bakrie Group to help it refinance debt of $1.35 billion and stave off a potential default, sources said on Thursday.

In return, Glencore will be given additional marketing rights on coal produced by Bakrie-controlled Bumi Plc BUMIP.L and the loan will be backed by part of the Bakrie Group's 47 percent stake in the coal miner, said sources with knowledge of the deal.

Shares in Bumi Plc, a joint venture between the Bakries and financier Nat Rothschild, rose 6 percent in London on Thursday. Their sharp fall had triggered the mandatory repayment of the one-year $1.35 billion loan that had been due to mature in March 2012.

Jakarta-listed Bumi Resources (BUMI.JK), a Bakrie firm and Asia's largest thermal coal exporter, jumped as much as 5.8 percent. It closed up 1.2 percent versus a 1 percent rise in the Jakarta index .JKSE.

Under the refinancing deal, Glencore will have the option of turning the loan into an equity stake in Bumi Plc, which at current prices has a market capitalisation of $2 billion, if Bakrie cannot repay the debt, one source said.

The sources declined to be identified because the negotiations are private.

The marketing rights could be extended to other Bakrie non-coal assets, such as zinc and copper from Bumi Resources Minerals (BRMS.JK), another Bakrie-controlled company, one of the sources said.

Several Glencore executives are in Jakarta to help close the deal. The firm has been tipped as a frontrunner since news of the refinancing talks emerged last week because of its existing relationship with the Bakrie family and coal marketing deals.

"From Bumi's perspective it is a positive thing, they have an existing relationship with (Glencore) and I don't see it as a bad thing if Glencore are there supporting (Bumi's) largest shareholder in their time of need," said Richard Knights, analyst at Liberum Capital in London.

"They (Glencore) see the Bakries as a useful business partner going forward and are unlikely to call a loan and take their stake at a bargain basement price... There are a lot of other things the Bakries can do, there are potentially a couple of very large copper assets and if they are developed who is going to get the marketing rights? It doesn't stop at Bumi."

The Bakrie Group, founded in 1942, is one of largest conglomerates in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, with interests in property, energy, plantation, coal and telecoms.

The family is headed by Aburizal Bakrie, chairman of Indonesia's Golkar Party and who many analysts believe will run for president in elections in 2014.

GLENCORE'S GRIP

Indonesia is the world's largest exporter of thermal coal, mainly used in power stations, with demand largely fuelled by the rapid expansion of India and China. Output will hit 340-354 million tonnes for 2011, industry groups say.

However, worries that global economic growth is slowing and could even result in recession is starting to weigh on the sector.

"Right now, what you are seeing between the Indonesian coal sector and the Indonesian coal prices is sort of a Mexican standoff, where coal equities (shares) have corrected 30-40 percent while coal prices actually remain high," said Andreas Bokkenheuser, an analyst at UBS in Singapore.

"So essentially what the market is saying is that they are selling coal equities ahead of a weakness in coal prices that simply hasn't materialised yet.”

The one-year loan of $1.35 billion was arranged by Credit Suisse CSGN.VX in March to consolidate Bakrie debts. The mandatory repayment was triggered by a fall in Bumi's London shares to below 850 pence last month, sources have said. [ID:nL3E7LB0QF]

Credit Suisse arranged the loan with the participation of a handful of hedge funds. Commercial banks, including those in Indonesia, are typically reluctant to lend against shares, which the Bakrie group has used in the past as collateral.

The remaining debt from the Credit Suisse facility could be extended with the existing lenders or refinanced through new loans with other parties, one source said.

The Bakrie group has held discussions on the debt with at least three other parties including energy trader Vitol SA and private equity firm Northstar, which is backed by U.S. buyout firm TPG, two of the sources said.

Bakrie and Northstar have declined to comment. Glencore has declined to comment while Vitol has confirmed the talks.

(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Clara Ferreira Marques in LONDON; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Neil Fullick)

((janeman.latul@thomsonreuters.com)(+6221-384-6364)(Reuters Messaging: janeman.latul.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLENCORE BAKRIE/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.