By Kazunori Takada and Alison Leung

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Oct 13 China's car sales in September rose a mild 8.8 percent from a year earlier to 1.32 million units, official data showed on Thursday, with growth in the world's largest auto market expected to ease for the rest of the year.

The continued mild rebound from May -- when monthly car sales declined for the first time in more than two years -- would extend throughout the fourth quarter as year-end promotions are likely to lure customers to showrooms.

September's growth picked up from the 7.3 percent in August, when sales totalled 1.1 million units, the official China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said.

After two consecutive years of breakneck expansion, China's auto market is returning to a more subdued growth pattern. Sales marked their first monthly decline in May, when they fell 0.1 percent from a year earlier, but have stabilised since.

The cooling has been attributed to the termination of government tax incentives and local government initiatives aimed at easing ever-worsening traffic congestion.

"It's already slowed down. It's actually not as bad as a few months ago, but I think the market already expected that for the rest of the year, I think it will remain slow,” said Steven Man, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

"The car market gets tougher in the next couple of months because last year the November, December sales went up pretty healthy because of the end of the stimulus" measures.

In June 2010, Beijing started to hand out 3,000 yuan ($470) rebates to consumers if the cars they bought met government-mandated fuel-consumption standards.

But now, a car is eligible for the rebates only if it burns 6.3 litres of gas per 100 kilometers, fewer than the previous bar of 6.9 litres. [ID:nL3E7KG07Y]

The higher standards for fuel-saving vehicles eligible for subsidies, which took effect from Oct 1, had helped push the September tally in advance of the change, other analysts noted.

The move, industry observers say, is expected to hit local car makers more than overseas players, such as Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE), which are superior in fuel-saving technologies. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on monthly China car sales:

link.reuters.com/sym44s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

China's once-sizzling auto market cooled significantly after the government stripped away its tax incentives for small cars and rebates for farmers who traded in old gas-guzzling vehicles for new and fuel-efficient models before the end of 2010.

In addition, steps to restrict car sales in Beijing and some other cities in an effort to ease ever-worsening traffic gridlock also curbed auto demand in a country whose per capita car ownership is still far below that in developed markets.

Of the overseas automakers that have already released their monthly tally, Mazda Motor (7261.T) continued the downtrend, with September sales down 6 percent from a year earlier.

The performance was mixed globally for the month.

In the United States, auto sales rose almost 10 percent in September, helping to allay concerns about a double-dip recession as major automakers forecast stronger sales through the remainder of the year. [ID:nN1E7920NK]

Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and affiliate Kia Motors (000270.KS) posted double-digit vehicle sales growth in September, fueled by solid gains in key markets such as the United States and China. [ID:nL3E7L32K7]

However, car sales in Spain and Italy fell to their lowest September levels in 15 years, and sales in France also dipped. prompting analysts to warn that more bad news may be on the way as Europe's gloomy economic outlook takes a toll.

In Japan, monthly auto sales, excluding 660cc mini-vehicles, climbed 1.7 percent. [ID:nT9E7KC02I]

