(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Hugo Dixon

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe's banks mustn't be allowed to wriggle out of the coming recapitalisation exercise by shrinking their balance sheets. Some lenders may argue that they can boost their capital ratios by cutting lending or selling assets, and so don't need to be stuffed with government cash. But this could trigger an even more severe downturn.

From an individual bank's perspective, deleveraging at breakneck speed could make sense, especially since the alternative is likely to be partial nationalisation. Not only would the banks probably have to sell equity at depressed levels. They might also have to suspend bonuses and dividends. That, at least, is what Jose Manuel Barroso, the president of the European Commission, has suggested.

But what could be individually rational would be collective madness. The banking industry is deleveraging -- and it needs to given the binge of previous years. However, it is already doing this so rapidly that some countries are arguably facing a renewed credit crunch. Stepping up the pace of this shrinkage is the last thing Europe's economy needs.

Politicians should have no sympathy with devices that are designed to maintain bonuses or dividends. This is an industry which ran amok in the early part of the century and, since then, has received massive support. It's quite right that capital should be preserved by cutting if not abolishing payouts to shareholders and staff.

How, though, can banks be prevented from excessive deleveraging? One option is to set a tight deadline for banks to hit a new capital target, forcing them to seek fresh equity rather than shrinking their assets. The alternative would be for policymakers to set an absolute figure for how much capital each bank must raise, rather than specifying a ratio of risk-weighted assets.

Say Bank A was told it had to raise 3 billion euros, regardless of what it did on the deleveraging front. It would still be free to shrink its balance sheet. But, with the extra capital in its coffers, it would have far less incentive to do so.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Get Breakingviews alerts directly to your inbox three times a day. To sign up click here: www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

-- Breakingviews calculator: Euro zone bank stress tests Run the numbers: r.reuters.com/jyw62s

-- Josef Ackermann, chief executive of Deutsche Bank, said on Oct. 13 that haircuts on sovereign debt combined with demands to boost bank capital could lead to a credit crunch in the real economy.

-- “A question remains over whether banks will be able to provide financing, or whether possible haircuts in the euro zone and the new regulatory environment will practically force them to be restrictive," Ackermann told a conference of corporate executives gathered in Berlin.

-- European banks would rather sell assets than raise new capital to meet demands from the European Banking Authority, the Financial Times reported on Oct. 13.

-- Jose Manuel Barroso, President of the European Commission, on Oct. 12 outlined a compulsory recapitalisation for Europe’s leading banks, requiring them to reach a temporarily higher capital ratio, with restrictions on dividends and bonus payments.

-- Reuters: Deutsche Bank says haircuts may cause credit crunch [ID:nF9E7IE012]

-- FT article: here#axzz1ae9s2qP5

RELATED COLUMNS

Franco-Prussian flaw [ID:nL5E7LC38N]

A plan without a man [ID:nL5E7L53QJ]

-- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can -- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [DIXON/]

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and David Evans)

((hugo.dixon@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS EUROPE/BANKS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.