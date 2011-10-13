By Soham Chatterjee

Oct 13 Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS.O), the No.2 U.S. operator of radio stations, hopes next year's Presidential elections and Olympic Games will provide some advertising revenue relief in what otherwise looks an uncertain ad market.

The company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, has hired a political sales manager to focus on winning $25-$30 million of political campaign spending in states from Iowa and Michigan to Tennessee, California and swing-state Ohio.

"The odds are there will not be an advertising recession in 2012 when you've got a political year and an Olympic year," Chief Executive and co-founder Lewis Dickey said in a telephone interview.

"Record amounts of money are being raised (for campaign advertisements), which creates a crowding out effect on television, and benefits radio."

If the advertising market does dip into recession, Dickey believes Cumulus is better protected than rivals despite the $3 billion of debt it took to finance its $2.4 billion acquisition of Citadel Broadcasting Corp last year.

Cumulus’ total debt is six times its EBITDA. [ID:nL3E7EA1JF]

"We have an enormous amount of flexibility with a termed out debt for 7 years with a covenant-light capital structure. Cumulus, in essence, is the most fortified if there’s a storm," Dickey said.

Cumulus has forecast savings of $52 million from the Citadel buy, and expects to axe 250 of 7,000 jobs this year. But its overall headcount is likely to increase as it looks to add to its sales force -- where costs are more variable -- to drive local deals and ad sales.

The acquisition of Citadel, the biggest deal in the 15 years since Cumulus was set up, combined the No.2 and No.3 U.S. radio networks and left it with 572 stations in 120 markets. Bigger rival Clear Channel Media Holdings Inc (CCO.N) has 850 stations in 150 markets.

DEALCASTING

Dickey, who says Cumulus is a "nationwide local media company" competing for ad dollars, is looking to take on coupon deal sites like Groupon, LivingSocial, Yelp and potentially Google Inc (GOOG.O) through its SweetJack deals website.

SweetJack, launched in Atlanta in April, gets free radio air time for local deals. It is expected to be in 20 markets by the year-end with further expansion planned in 2012.

Dickey said that even as satellite radio failed to kill off broadcast radio -- the term "terrestrial" is a swear word among Cumulus staff -- over the past 12 years, Cumulus is now taking the fight to streaming radio service providers like Pandora.

Cumulus will launch Android and Apple (AAPL.O) smartphone applications in the next 6-12 months to take on Clear Channel’s iHeartRadio application on Apple's iTunes platform to provide streaming radio from its own stations.

"The Internet makes it just as easy for our content to be on it as well as Pandora’s, but we’ve got the bull-horn to direct people to our apps," Dickey said.

But he asserted that the free and demographically targetable broadcast radio medium, which goes to 93 percent of listeners across the United States, is still the most efficient way to distribute audio.

"Given the capacity constraints of radio spectrum and the exponential expansion in data usage, phone companies are doing away with all-you-can-eat data plans. If you want to stream audio or video all day, it's going to be expensive," he said.

HD RADIO GA GA?

To help radio keep up with evolving technologies, Cumulus is working with the broadcasting industry, car-audio companies and automakers to get HD Radio chips on smartphones, Dickey said.

HD Radio, currently the only digital broadcasting technology approved by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, enables AM and FM radio stations to broadcast digital audio and data via a digital signal along with analog signals.

"Ultimately, we see radio evolving through receivers," said Dickey.

"The distribution will be through radio, while the return path for audience feedback will be cellular.”

(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)

