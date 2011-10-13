(Follows alerts)
Oct 13 Canada's Brigus Gold Corp said
third-quarter gold production rose at its wholly-owned
underground mine in Ontario.
Gold production at the company's Black Fox underground mine,
located near Timmins in Ontario, rose 7 percent to 16,838 ounces
from 15,688 ounces in the last quarter.
For the same period, the company processed 189,674 tonnes of
gold at an average grade of 2.9 grams per tonne.
Mill throughput averaged 2,062 tonnes per day for the third
quarter.
Shares of the company closed at C$1.14 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)