October 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thurday.
Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)
(SEBa.ST)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 20, 2031
Coupon 3.375 pct
Payment Date October 20, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law Swedish
