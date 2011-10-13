October 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 1.4 billion euro
Maturity Date October 21, 2013
Coupon 4.4 pct
Issue price 99.77
Reoffer price 99.77
Yield 4.523 pct
Spread 92 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the October 2013 SPGB
Payment Date October 21, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Bankia, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB,
Santander GBM & Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
ISIN ES0302761030
