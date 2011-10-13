October 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD)
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date October 20, 2016
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.909
Spread Minus 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 31.9bp over the CT5
Payment Date October 20, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
