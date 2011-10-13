October 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

(EBRD)

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date October 20, 2016

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.909

Spread Minus 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 31.9bp over the CT5

Payment Date October 20, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

