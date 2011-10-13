October 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Standard Chartered Bank PLC

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date October 20, 2016

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.621

Yield 3.96 pct

Spread 188 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 264.8bp

Over the OBL

Payment Date October 20, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,

JP Morgan & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

