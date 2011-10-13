October 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Standard Chartered Bank PLC
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date October 20, 2016
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.621
Yield 3.96 pct
Spread 188 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 264.8bp
Over the OBL
Payment Date October 20, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,
JP Morgan & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.