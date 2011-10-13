October 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower ANZ National (Int'l) Bank Ltd
(Acting
through its London branch)
Guarantor ANZ National Bank Limited
&
ANZ Covered Bond Trust Limited
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 20, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.854
Reoffer price 99.854
Yield 3.032 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 172 bp
over the OBL 161
Payment Date October 20, 2011
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays, BNP Paribas & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0693849860
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.