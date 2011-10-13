October 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ANZ National (Int'l) Bank Ltd (Acting

through its London branch)

Guarantor ANZ National Bank Limited &

ANZ Covered Bond Trust Limited

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 20, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.854

Reoffer price 99.854

Yield 3.032 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 172 bp

over the OBL 161

Payment Date October 20, 2011

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays, BNP Paribas & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0693849860

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.