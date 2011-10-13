October 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Austrian Public Sector Covered bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Hypo Noe
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 20, 2011
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.834
Reoffer yield 2.308 pct
Spread 61 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 150.2
bp
Over the 2.5 pct October 2014 OBL
155
Payment Date October 20, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, Erste Group
&
Raiffeisen Bank International &
Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Data supplied by International Insider.