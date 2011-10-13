October 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB (SHBa.ST)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date October 20, 2021
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.873
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 228.3bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date October 20, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International,
HSBC, Handelsbanken Capital Markets & UBS Investment
Bank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.