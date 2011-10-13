October 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB (SHBa.ST)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date October 20, 2021

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.873

Spread 170 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 228.3bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 20, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International,

HSBC, Handelsbanken Capital Markets & UBS Investment

Bank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.