October 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date October 23, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.837
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 27.15bp
Over the 1.375 pct September 2018 UST
Payment Date October 20, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & UBS
Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.