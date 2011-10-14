SEOUL Oct 14 Seoul shares opened 0.4 percent lower on Friday after six straight sessions of gains and declines on Wall Street.

Falls were led by technology issues and banks, with LG Electronics shedding 2.2 percent and Shinhan Financial Group losing 1.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.24 percent at 1,818.69 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)