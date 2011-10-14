SYDNEY Oct 14 Workers at global miner BHP
Billiton plan more work stoppages at all of the
company's Australian coal mines next week after voting to reject
a new employment contract proposed by BHP, the workers' union
said Friday.
BHP Billiton-Mistubishi Alliance (BMA) mines have faced
rolling work stoppages since June, with the Construction
Forestry Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) asking for greater job
security and more pay for its members as rising commodity prices
boost mining-sector profits.
Ninety-two percent of union workers voted the BHP proposal
down on Thursday, but BHP said it would revise the plan and put
it to the workers for a vote again before the end of the year.
"The agreement was voted down, in line with the history of
first votes. The result has not changed BMA's resolve to reach
an agreement that meets the needs of the business and its
employees as quickly as possible," BHP said in an emailed
statement on Friday.
BHP's proposed employee contract offered a 5 percent annual
pay raise for three years and some job security provisions as
well as a A$15,000($15,186) signing bonus paid over the course
of a year. About 3,500 workers belong to unions at the BMA mines
out of a total workforce of around 10,000.
Union spokesman Stephen Smyth said BMA and the union were
still "miles apart" in terms of their views on what would be
acceptable in an employment agreement.
The work stoppages have resulted in around 2 million tonnes
of lost metallurgical coal production to date, according to a
UBS estimate. Metallurgical coal is used in steel-making.
BMA-operated mines have a combined output capacity of more
than 58 million tonnes per year of mostly metallurgical coal,
representing about a fifth of annual global trade.
($1 = 0.988 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Mark Bendeich)