KUALA LUMPUR Oct 14 Malaysian lender RHB Capital said on Friday that it had received approval from the central bank to start talks on a possible merger of its banking group with OSK Investment Bank Group.

Bank Negara Malaysia on Oct 13 said it had no objections for RHB to begin talks with OSK Investment Bank, OSK Holdings and the major shareholders of OSK Holdings for three months from the date of its letter.

The proposed merger comes as Malaysian authorities are encouraging lenders to consolidate to create larger banks that can expand their regional market share. (Reporting by Razak Ahmad; Editing Jane Lee)