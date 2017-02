SEOUL Oct 14 KT Corp , South Korea's top fixed-line carrier and No.2 mobile operator, said on Friday that it was seeking to buy a 20 percent stake in South Africa's Telkom for $600 million.

The announcement came after Telkom said earlier in the day that the two firms would issue new Telkom ordinary shares of 36.06 rands ($4.549) each should the deal come through.

"We are pursuing an MOU on a stake acquisition and a strategic partnership with Telkom," KT said in a statement. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)