SHANGHAI Oct 14 The Chinese government has made clear that it will fully support bonds sold by the country's Ministry of Railways (MoR), a move that could boost investor confidence in the wake of July's deadly train crash, IFR reported on Friday.

The National Development and Reform Commission, China's top planning agency, has sent the ministry a notice saying that the State Council, or cabinet, had approved the government's full support for the bonds, IFR reported, saying it had obtained a copy of the notice.

The ministry will be allowed to convey that message to investors when it issues bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The move comes in response to a request for clarification from the ministry, IFR added.

The ministry has faced a funding crunch in the wake of a high-speed rail crash in July that raised concerns about the safety of its network, and follows in the wake of the government sacking senior ministry officials for alleged corruption.

Rail ministry bonds already enjoy top Triple A ratings in China's domestic market, but it is the first time the government has formally pledged to stand behind the ministry's debt.

The notice comes after another move earlier this week to sweeten railway bonds for investors. The Finance Ministry said on Monday it would cut by half the tax companies must pay on the interest they earn from rail ministry bonds issued from 2011-2013. [ID:nL3E7LA1MY]

The ministry sold 20 billion yuan of a dual-tranche bond on Wednesday, but it still needs to sell another 80 billion yuan in bonds this year to meet its stated fundraising goal for the year.

