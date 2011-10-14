October 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Regie Autonome des Transports Parisiens

(RATP)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 19, 2026

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue Price 99.537

Reoffer price 99.537

Yield 3.791

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 19, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB &

HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 450 million

Euro when fungible

ISIN XS0693164500

Data supplied by International Insider.