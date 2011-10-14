October 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 325 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 01, 2020
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 115.50
Payment Date October 21, 2011
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 4.525 billion
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN XS0219399275
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.