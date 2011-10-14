October 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 325 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 01, 2020

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 115.50

Payment Date October 21, 2011

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 4.525 billion

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0219399275

