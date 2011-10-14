October 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date July 08, 2014
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 99.79
Reoffer price 99.79
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 4.75 pct July 2014 SPGB
Payment Date October 20, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.2 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0646719954
Data supplied by International Insider.