Oct 14 Canada's Wild Stream Exploration Inc said third-quarter average production rose 73 percent sequentially and the oil and gas company raised its exit production forecast for the year, sending its shares up 8 percent.

The company, whose operations are mainly in Shaunavon and Dodsland in southwest Saskatchewan, also raised its 2011 capital budget to $145 million from $135 million.

In the third quarter, it produced 6,150 barrels of oil equivalent per day on average (boepd).

For 2011, it now expects exit production of more than 7,000 boepd, compared with its prior view of 6,800 boepd.

Shares of the company were up 50 Canadian cents at C$10.00 on Friday morning on the Toronto Venture Exchange.