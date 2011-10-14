October 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date September 08, 2014

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 105.119

Spread 64 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct September 2014 UKT

Payment Date October 28, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.95 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0423205524

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.