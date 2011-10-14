October 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date September 08, 2014
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 105.119
Spread 64 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct September 2014 UKT
Payment Date October 28, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.95 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0423205524
