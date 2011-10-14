October 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date November 29, 2017
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 104.683
Spread 97 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2016 UKT
Payment Date October 21, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Parent ISIN XS0562887082
