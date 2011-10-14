October 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date November 29, 2017

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 104.683

Spread 97 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2016 UKT

Payment Date October 21, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 250

million sterling when fungible

Parent ISIN XS0562887082

