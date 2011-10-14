October 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Carrefour SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2018

Coupon 5.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.748

Yield 5.294 pct

Spread 360.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR

Payment Date October 24, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole CIB,

ING, Natixis & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0694766279

