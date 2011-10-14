October 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Carrefour SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 24, 2018
Coupon 5.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.748
Yield 5.294 pct
Spread 360.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR
Payment Date October 24, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole CIB,
ING, Natixis & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0694766279
Data supplied by International Insider.