BRIEF-Kansas City Royals, Sun Life Financial U.S announce deal
* Kansas City Royals and Sun Life Financial U.S. have announced a partnership through 2020 season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
October 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg -Foerderbank
(L-Bank)
Guarantor State Development Bank of the German Federal
State of Baden-Wuerttemberg
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 10, 2013
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 101.918
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2013 UKT
Payment Date October 21, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Royal Bank of Scotland
& UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 350 million
Sterling when fungible
Parent ISIN XS0617028146
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquires Lewis & Associates Insurance Brokers Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)