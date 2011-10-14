October 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg -Foerderbank

(L-Bank)

Guarantor State Development Bank of the German Federal

State of Baden-Wuerttemberg

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 10, 2013

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 101.918

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2013 UKT

Payment Date October 21, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Royal Bank of Scotland

& UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 350 million

Sterling when fungible

Parent ISIN XS0617028146

