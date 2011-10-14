October 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million Russian ruble

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 6.5 pct

Issue price 98.375

Yield 6.956 pct

Payment Date October 21, 2011

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan Chase Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (Selling 1.4 pct , 0.225 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 8.8 billion Russian

ruble when fungible

ISIN XS0523712791

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)