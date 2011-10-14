BRIEF-Kansas City Royals, Sun Life Financial U.S announce deal
* Kansas City Royals and Sun Life Financial U.S. have announced a partnership through 2020 season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
October 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million Russian ruble
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price 98.375
Yield 6.956 pct
Payment Date October 21, 2011
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan Chase Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (Selling 1.4 pct , 0.225 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 8.8 billion Russian
ruble when fungible
ISIN XS0523712791
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)
* Kansas City Royals and Sun Life Financial U.S. have announced a partnership through 2020 season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquires Lewis & Associates Insurance Brokers Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)