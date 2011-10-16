SEOUL Oct 17 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >Obama, Lee hail trade deal, pressure N.Korea >Goldman, Citi-banks for Hyundai Oilbank $2bln IPO >South Korea Sept import price growth at 5-mth high >Samsung unveil new Android model Oct 19 >KT says seeks to buy Telkom stake for $600 mln >Busan film festival highlights politics, pizzazz >Apple must show patents valid in Samsung case -US

MARKETS >Seoul shares extend gaining streak to 7th session >S.Korea won flat, eyes on G20 finance meeting MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks scored their first back-to-back weekly gains since early July on Friday, on strong Google earnings and as investors kept riding the optimism for a solution to the euro zone's debt crisis. * Oil prices rose 3 percent on Friday, posting a second straight weekly gain, on lift from stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales and optimism about the prospect that European leaders can reach a deal to address the euro-zone debt crisis. *Global stocks and the euro rallied on Friday over growing optimism that Europe is on track to resolve its festering sovereign debt crisis and after data showed a surprising surge in U.S. retail sales. * Seoul shares reversed earlier falls to end up on Friday, extending their gaining streak to a seventh straight session, buoyed by firm gains in telecommunications issues like SK Telecom .

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Daewoo International Corp will construct a hydroelectric power plant worth $6.5 billion in the Democratic Republic of Congo. >Hubis, partly owned by SK Chemicals Co Ltd and Samyang Corp , has expanded its facilities to produce 1000 more tonnes annually of meta-aramid, a super fiber. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has the highest notebook PC market share in all Central and South American countries, according to market research company GfK. >POSCO is competing with Nippon Steel Corporation for the title of second biggest producer of crude steel, with both companies setting an annual production goal of 65 million tonnes.

(Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)