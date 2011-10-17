Oct 17 Etihad, the Middle Eastern airline, has
approached the Irish government to buy its 25 percent stake in
the national carrier Aer Lingus , the Financial Times
reported on Monday.
The newspaper cited people with knowledge of the move as
saying it is unclear how far talks have progressed and that they
might not result in any deal.
The approach comes after James Hogan, Etihad chief
executive, met the Irish prime minister Enda Kenny at a recent
investment event in Dublin, the global Irish Economic Forum.
The Irish government announced in September it would sell
its stake in the national carrier but would not sell it for less
than 1 euro per share, which would value the stake at 132.4
million euros ($183 million) and the airline at 529.6 million
euros.
Etihad has also been in talks with Virgin Atlantic on a
possible partnership should the UK carrier bid for BMI, the
lossmaking subsidiary of Lufthansa , the Financial
Times said, citing people familiar with the talks.
Aer Lingus and Etihad were unavailable for immediate
comment.
($1 = 0.631 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Anshuman Daga)