KUALA LUMPUR Oct 17 Tokyo rubber futures may gain this week, prompted by concern that flooding in Thailand, the world's largest rubber producer, will disrupt transportation of the commodity to ports and factories.

"Thailand's floods are raising concern that there will be major disruptions to the delivery of rubber," said Ker Chung Yang, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"If the floods spread to the southern part, this will definitely affect the largest rubber-growing area in the country."

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for March delivery JRUc6 rose 1.6 percent to 322.6 yen a kilogram on Monday.

Rubber added to last week's 1.9 percent increase on hopes that a crucial week for the euro zone crisis will see policymakers finally come up with a plan to resolve the region's debt woes and recapitalise its banks.

Physical rubber prices in Asia are influenced by movements in rubber contracts on TOCOM, which often tracks equities, oil and other commodities.

Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.5 percent on Monday, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.7 percent.

The damage from Thailand's severe flooding could be as much as 1.7 percent of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala said on Monday.

The estimate is from the central bank and the state planning agency, Thirachai told reporters after a meeting with government officials and business leaders to discuss the losses and relief measures.

The flooding has killed 297 people since late July, damaging vast areas of farmlands and industrial estates. {ID:nL3E7LG00E]

SUGAR AND FLOODS

Premiums for Thai raw sugar were at about 90 to 100 points above New York's March contract for 2012 delivery, dealers in Singapore said.

Concern that supplies may not reach consumers as floods cut off access to ports in Thailand, the world's largest exporter after Brazil, have pushed prices higher.

"The only explanation for the high premiums is the Thailand flooding, which has gotten the market worried about the supply of sugar," said a Singapore-based trader.

New York's March raw sugar contract rose 1.02 cents, or 3.79 percent, to end at 27.93 cents a pound on Friday. Futures reached the highest level in a month.

COCOA, COFFEE HARVEST

U.S. cocoa futures were given a boost on Friday by the softer dollar and a strong European grind, but bumper supplies should constrain further advances in the market.

New York's December cocoa contract went up $41 to finish at $2,671 a tonne. London's December cocoa contract added 19 pounds to end at 1,706 pounds a tonne.

Europe's third-quarter 2011 cocoa grind rose 14 percent from the same quarter last year to 377,388 tonnes, the European Cocoa Association said.

Vietnamese coffee was hardly traded as increased rainfall kept sellers waiting for the crop to arrive before being active in the market, traders said.

The Southeast Asian nation is the world's top producer of robusta beans, used mainly in instant coffee, and is among nations including Thailand and Cambodia that are being inundated by higher-than-average rainfall this monsoon season. (Reporting by Jane Lee; Editing by Michael Urquhart)