BANGKOK Oct 17 Thailand's government has asked manufacturers in the Nava Nakorn Industrial Zone in Pathum Thani province to halt operations due to flooding, the Flood Relief Operation Centre (FROC) said on Monday.

The FROC urged workers in the estate to evacuate from the area, it said in a television broadcast.

More than 270 plants are located at the Nava Nakorn Industrial Zone with 270,000 workers in the estate. About 50-60 percent are electronics makers, and 70 percent of investors in the companies are Japanese.

($1 = 30.78 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate. Editing by Jason Szep)