TOKYO Oct 20 Women brought flowers, people fell
to their knees in anguish, young mothers held babies on their
hips as Robert F. Kennedy's funeral train passed. A boys'
baseball team, all in uniform, stood with their caps over their
hearts.
These images, in photographs taken from the train that
carried Kennedy's body from New York to Washington after his
June 1968 assassination, fascinated David Rowell so much that he
used them as inspiration for "The Train of Small Mercies," a
novel that chronicles the day of the journey through the lives
of several characters drawn from the photos.
"Here are young and old, black and white, and they're
standing shoulder to shoulder and this country's just been
through a terrible tragedy after a string of tragedies, and yet
here they are standing next to each other, neighbor to
neighbor," Rowell said in a telephone interview.
"What you see in these pictures is a terrible amount of
sadness and confusion -- because, if you remember, (civil rights
activist) Martin Luther King was killed just two months
earlier."
Rowell said that a years'-long admiration for a book of
photographs by Paul Fusco, who was on the train for its June 8
journey through cities and rural areas, prompted him to turn to
the pictures when he first began contemplating a novel.
The vividness of the photographs, which make a viewer feel
they too are on the train, expertly captured the grief that many
felt for Kennedy, a congressman and aspiring presidential
candidate who fought for civil rights and was slain just after
celebrating a primary election victory.
The grief was unusually public -- and affecting, he said.
"At first I just thought I'd take six pictures and just
write very literally to these pictures. But it didn't really
work out like that, because two pictures would come together in
my head," Rowell said.
"I'd take some details from this picture and some details
from that, or some plot possibilities, or (it would) give me
some notions of a character, or quiet tension... Ultimately it
was all works of imagination, but I was trying to let the seeds
of the stories come from the photographs, and they did."
His book follows the lives of six people as they try to see
the train pass, ranging from a young Irish woman who'd been
scheduled to be interviewed by the Kennedy family as a nanny to
a newly disabled Vietnam veteran. Only one wasn't inspired by a
picture -- Lionel, a young black train porter working his first
day on the job.
"If I had a character in Pennsylvania and one in New Jersey
and one in Delaware, those characters were only going to be able
to speak about what was right in front of them. But if I had a
character on the train, (they) could look out the window and see
it, mile after mile and hour after hour," Rowell said.
"I wanted to do justice to the book's full scope and beauty
in that way."
To understand why people would go out and stand out in the
hot sun for hours, waiting, Rowell -- who is too young to
remember Kennedy himself -- said he first had to understand
Kennedy's overall appeal, which he termed a combination of
unusual honesty and a willingness to fight for groups that had
been left behind, such as African Americans.
"He would say things that if you were running for president
today, that would be the end of you right then and there. You
would never have somebody today who would say 'I'm really
disappointed in my country' the way he did," Rowell said.
In addition, he maintains, 1968 -- a year in which both
Kennedy and King were killed, U.S. troops were dying in Vietnam
and U.S. cities erupted in riots -- still has things to teach
us, despite the vastly different times in which we live.
"At the time ... there was real reason to think that the
country might fall into a kind of chaos it might not recover
from. That's a reality we don't have today," he said.
"At a very basic level, you have to look it and see, we were
able to deal with the unthinkable. We were able to survive as a
society."
(Editing by Paul Casciato)