SEOUL Oct 17 South Korea's has begun a process
of ordering Lone Star to cut its stake in Korea Exchange Bank
(KEB) to no more than 10 percent after a recent
court ruling that found the U.S. private equity fund had
manipulated the stock price of a KEB unit in the run-up to its
purchase of the group.
The decision means that Lone Star can either proceed with
its planned $4.1 billion sale of 51 percent stake in KEB to Hana
Financial Group to comply with the order.
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement
on Monday that its move to order a forced sale could give Lone
Star as much as six months, or more likely less, to reduce its
stake after the private equity fund is to be given a week to
submit any opinions or objections.
Lone Star's quest to unload the KEB stake has been long and
eventful and has included an auction that began in 2005, failed
bidders, office raids, legal wrangling and dumped investment
banks.
Lone Star bought KEB for $1.2 billion and sold down part of
its stake in 2007. It previously attempted to sell KEB to
Kookmin Bank for $7.3 billion in 2006 and HSBC
for $6.3 billion in 2008.
