SEOUL Oct 17 South Korea's has begun a process of ordering Lone Star to cut its stake in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) to no more than 10 percent after a recent court ruling that found the U.S. private equity fund had manipulated the stock price of a KEB unit in the run-up to its purchase of the group.

The decision means that Lone Star can either proceed with its planned $4.1 billion sale of 51 percent stake in KEB to Hana Financial Group to comply with the order.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement on Monday that its move to order a forced sale could give Lone Star as much as six months, or more likely less, to reduce its stake after the private equity fund is to be given a week to submit any opinions or objections.

Lone Star's quest to unload the KEB stake has been long and eventful and has included an auction that began in 2005, failed bidders, office raids, legal wrangling and dumped investment banks.

Lone Star bought KEB for $1.2 billion and sold down part of its stake in 2007. It previously attempted to sell KEB to Kookmin Bank for $7.3 billion in 2006 and HSBC for $6.3 billion in 2008.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)