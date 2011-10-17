TOKYO Oct 17 Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Corp
and Sumitomo Chemical Co on Monday began the process of
restarting their respective naphtha crackers that have been shut
for regular maintenance, company officials said.
Mitsubishi Chemical, a unit of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
, shut the No.2 Kashima naphtha cracker with capacity of
453,000 tonnes of ethylene production per year on Aug. 30 for
planned maintenance.
The company delayed the maintenance period for the cracker
by about two months from its original plan after the March 11
earthquake and tsunami affected operations of its main Kashima
complex, north of Tokyo.
Separately, Sumitomo Chemical started preparations for the
restart of its sole naphtha cracker in Chiba, east of Tokyo.
Unaffected by the March quake, the cracker, with capacity of
380,000 tonnes a year, was shut on Sept. 1 for maintenance.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)