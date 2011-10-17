TOKYO Oct 17 Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Corp and Sumitomo Chemical Co on Monday began the process of restarting their respective naphtha crackers that have been shut for regular maintenance, company officials said.

Mitsubishi Chemical, a unit of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings , shut the No.2 Kashima naphtha cracker with capacity of 453,000 tonnes of ethylene production per year on Aug. 30 for planned maintenance.

The company delayed the maintenance period for the cracker by about two months from its original plan after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami affected operations of its main Kashima complex, north of Tokyo.

Separately, Sumitomo Chemical started preparations for the restart of its sole naphtha cracker in Chiba, east of Tokyo. Unaffected by the March quake, the cracker, with capacity of 380,000 tonnes a year, was shut on Sept. 1 for maintenance. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)