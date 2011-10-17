* Bina refinery currently operating at 80-90 pct
capacity-Source
* Loading and despatching of fuel by rail, road is on-Source
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE Oct 17 State-run Bharat
Petroleum Corp's 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) Bina
refinery in central India may begin operating at full capacity
by end-October, a source said on Monday, slightly ahead of
schedule and helping India cut fuel imports.
Indian refiners are expanding capacity as economic growth in
Asia's third-largest economy tries to boost industrial activity
and air travel rises with expanding income.
"All units individually operated at 100 percent capacity and
after integration the plant is currently operating at 80-90
percent capacity. By the end of this month it should reach 100
percent capacity," said the source familiar with the project.
Bina refinery was expected to reach full capacity at 100
percent by the end of the year, R.K. Mehra, executive director
of BPCL's international trade, said last month.
Bina refinery is operated by Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd in which
BPCL is a majority stake owner.
The new land-locked plant has eased BPCL's current need to
source products through imports or purchase from other Indian
refiners to top up its retail sales requirement to meet the
growing fuel demand in Asia's third-largest oil consumer.
Bina refinery started crude processing in mid-2010, but
subsequently shut down as some secondary units were not ready.
The crude unit was commissioned again in January but the plant
could not reach full capacity due to problems with the
associated power plant.
"The problem with the power plant has been fixed...loading,
despatching of products through rail and road is on," the source
said.
India imports fuel to meet local demand , despite
having surplus refining capacity, as private firms prefer to
export refined products, saying they do not get compensation
from the government to sell fuel at subsidised rates.
The country will likely cease to import gas oil once all
refineries, including the new Bina and Bathinda refineries, are
running smoothly, industry sources said.
In end-August India's 180,000 bpd Bathinda refinery began
crude processing on trial. The refinery is owned by Hindustan
Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), a joint venture between state-run
Hindustan Petroleum and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's
Mittal Energy.
However, the market impact on prices could likely be minimal
as India has already reduced its gas oil imports from last year
when refineries upgraded to meet cleaner diesel specifications,
traders said.
Until July last year, India used to import about 450,000
tonnes of gas oil. This later reduced drastically to about
80,000 tonnes a month, they said.
The fourth quarter is traditionally when demand for middle
distillates picks up, used as heating fuel in Japan and Europe.
The Bina refinery has a one-million-tonne-a-year naphtha
hydrotreater, half-a-million-tonne continuous catalyst reformer,
1.95-million-tonne hydrocracker, a 1.63-million-tonne diesel
hydrotreater and a 1.36-million-tonne delayed coker.
BPCL operates a 240,000-bpd refinery in Mumbai as well as a
190,000-bpd refinery in the southern state of Kerala, run by
subsidiary Kochi Refineries Ltd. It also owns a majority stake
in a 60,000 bpd refinery in northeast India.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI, and Jessica Jagnathan
in SINGAPORE; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)