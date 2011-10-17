* Bina refinery currently operating at 80-90 pct capacity-Source

* Loading and despatching of fuel by rail, road is on-Source

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE Oct 17 State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp's 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) Bina refinery in central India may begin operating at full capacity by end-October, a source said on Monday, slightly ahead of schedule and helping India cut fuel imports.

Indian refiners are expanding capacity as economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy tries to boost industrial activity and air travel rises with expanding income.

"All units individually operated at 100 percent capacity and after integration the plant is currently operating at 80-90 percent capacity. By the end of this month it should reach 100 percent capacity," said the source familiar with the project.

Bina refinery was expected to reach full capacity at 100 percent by the end of the year, R.K. Mehra, executive director of BPCL's international trade, said last month. Bina refinery is operated by Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd in which BPCL is a majority stake owner.

The new land-locked plant has eased BPCL's current need to source products through imports or purchase from other Indian refiners to top up its retail sales requirement to meet the growing fuel demand in Asia's third-largest oil consumer.

Bina refinery started crude processing in mid-2010, but subsequently shut down as some secondary units were not ready. The crude unit was commissioned again in January but the plant could not reach full capacity due to problems with the associated power plant.

"The problem with the power plant has been fixed...loading, despatching of products through rail and road is on," the source said.

India imports fuel to meet local demand , despite having surplus refining capacity, as private firms prefer to export refined products, saying they do not get compensation from the government to sell fuel at subsidised rates.

The country will likely cease to import gas oil once all refineries, including the new Bina and Bathinda refineries, are running smoothly, industry sources said.

In end-August India's 180,000 bpd Bathinda refinery began crude processing on trial. The refinery is owned by Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's Mittal Energy.

However, the market impact on prices could likely be minimal as India has already reduced its gas oil imports from last year when refineries upgraded to meet cleaner diesel specifications, traders said.

Until July last year, India used to import about 450,000 tonnes of gas oil. This later reduced drastically to about 80,000 tonnes a month, they said.

The fourth quarter is traditionally when demand for middle distillates picks up, used as heating fuel in Japan and Europe.

The Bina refinery has a one-million-tonne-a-year naphtha hydrotreater, half-a-million-tonne continuous catalyst reformer, 1.95-million-tonne hydrocracker, a 1.63-million-tonne diesel hydrotreater and a 1.36-million-tonne delayed coker.

BPCL operates a 240,000-bpd refinery in Mumbai as well as a 190,000-bpd refinery in the southern state of Kerala, run by subsidiary Kochi Refineries Ltd. It also owns a majority stake in a 60,000 bpd refinery in northeast India. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI, and Jessica Jagnathan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)