October 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower HSBC Bank PLC
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date October 24, 2018
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.298
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 236.7bp
over the 4.25 pct July 2018 Bund
Payment Date October 24, 2011
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0695461458
