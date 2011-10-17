October 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower HSBC Bank PLC

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2018

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.298

Spread 160 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 236.7bp

over the 4.25 pct July 2018 Bund

Payment Date October 24, 2011

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0695461458

