Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 16, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.595

Spread Minus 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 27, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Danske, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.8 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

