October 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2021

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.506

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 96.3bp

over the 2.25 pct September 04,2021 DBR

Payment Date October 24, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan,

Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees 0.175 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.