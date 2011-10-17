October 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Commerzbank AG

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 150 bp

Reoffer price 99.843

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 158 bp

Payment Date October 25, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000CZ40HS1

