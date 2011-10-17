(Corrected maturity date of Tranche 2 to October 24, 2018)

October 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Monday.

Borrower Enel Finance International N.V.

Guarantor Enel S.p.A.

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date June 24, 2015

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.805

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 379.9

bp over the 2.25 pct April 2015 OBL

157

Yield 4.691 pct

ISIN XS0695403765

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.338

Spread 350 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 426.9

bp over 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR

Yield 5.868 pct

ISIN XS0695401801

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date October 24, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas,

Deutsche Bank,Banca IMI, BBVA,

Santander GBM & Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN

programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)