BRIEF-Mobimo Holding FY profit up 51.9 pct to CHF 159.4 million
* FY profit up a substantial 51.9 percent year-on-year from 105.0 million Swiss francs to 159.4 million Swiss francs ($159.05 million)
(Corrected maturity date of Tranche 2 to October 24, 2018)
October 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Monday.
Borrower Enel Finance International N.V.
Guarantor Enel S.p.A.
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date June 24, 2015
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.805
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 379.9
bp over the 2.25 pct April 2015 OBL
157
Yield 4.691 pct
ISIN XS0695403765
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 24, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.338
Spread 350 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 426.9
bp over 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR
Yield 5.868 pct
ISIN XS0695401801
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date October 24, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas,
Deutsche Bank,Banca IMI, BBVA,
Santander GBM & Unicredit
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN
programme
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
* Unit to sell entire 49% stake in Comet Power Private Limited to Ramesh A. Mehta group for 169.2 million rupees