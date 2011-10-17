BRIEF-Dear Life acquires mansion in Tokyo
Feb 10 Dear Life Co Ltd: * Says it acquired a mansion in Tokyo Source text in Japanese: https://goo.gl/Iad20z Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
October 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 450 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 19, 2017
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 105.455
Yield 3.163 pct
Payment Date October 24, 2011
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct ( 1.6 pct Selling, 0.275 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 8.05 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0344863955
Data supplied by International Insider.
* France's Amundi says assets rose 9.9 percent to 1,083 billion euros ($1.15 trillion) in 2016, inflows at + 62.2 billion euros.
* Says completes public share buy-back programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)