Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 450 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 19, 2017

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 105.455

Yield 3.163 pct

Payment Date October 24, 2011

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct ( 1.6 pct Selling, 0.275 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 8.05 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0344863955

