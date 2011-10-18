SEOUL Oct 18 Seoul shares opened lower on Tuesday after posting eight consecutive sessions of gains and following comments from Germany's finance minister that a "definitive solution" to the euro zone's debt crisis was some way off.

Shares in Samsung Life tumbled 6 percent after CJ Group member companies sold 4 million shares in the insurer via a block sale at 85,500 won per share, a discount to the previous day's closing price of 90,000 won.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.1 percent at 1,826.02 points as of 0006 GMT.

(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)