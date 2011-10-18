SEOUL Oct 18 Boeing said on Tuesday it expected to see more cancellations for its 787 Dreamliner planes as orders grow and the company goes through mitigation on delivery delays, after China Eastern Airlines Corp's decision to scrap an order for 24 of the aircraft.

"Frankly as we look forward, we expect to see the Dreamliner order base increase, we expect to see more orders, we expect to see more cancellations, especially as we go through mitigation with our customers," Boeing's Vice President of Marketing Randy Tinseth told a briefing.

