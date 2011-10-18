* Jefferies cuts to hold from buy; price target to $90 from $100

* Target cut to $105 from $120 at Needham

* Susquehanna, UBS cut price target to $115

Oct 18 VMware Inc's (VMW.N) outlook for a sequential fall in revenue in the first quarter prompted several price target cuts by brokerages, but Goldman Sachs added the stock to its conviction buy list saying it was time to build position in the stock.

The business software maker on Monday posted quarterly profit above expectations but warned of uncertainty among some of its corporate customers in Europe, stoking further worries about IT spending. [ID:nL3E7LH3AC] [ID:nWNAB3100]

Unlike peers that reported August quarters, most notably Oracle Corp ORCL.O and Red Hat Inc (RHT.N), VMWare suggested the environment was getting worse with extra deal scrutiny and a pull-back in long-term maintenance signings, Citigroup analyst Walter Pritchard said.

According to Thomson Reuters' StarMine data, Pritchard, who rates VMWare stock "neutral," is a five-star rated analyst for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on the company.

Needham's Scott Zeller, another five-star rated analyst, said the company's fourth-quarter outlook was only marginally above consensus revenue, and was a "let-down" from the last conference call.

"It is our belief VMware felt there was no upside or reward for "bulling through" the current macro fears with their guidance, and chose to include conservatism in their fourth quarter and first quarter also," Zeller added.

VMware, whose software is used to build cloud computing data centers and boost the efficiency of personal computers and servers, forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts at Goldman, who raised their price target on the stock to $120 from $115, said VMWare has one of the best growth profiles in enterprise technology for 2012.

"With concerns over the 4Q and 1Q12 guide now behind us and the bar set at very reasonable levels now in our view, we see this as opportune time to build positions in the stock for those that have been waiting on the sidelines," Goldman said.

Shares of the company were down nearly 2 percent at $88 in pre-market trade on Tuesday. VMWare shares closed at $89.52 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee and Tenzin Pema in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((tenzin.pema@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: tenzin.pema.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: VMWARE/RESEARCH

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.