SINGAPORE Oct 18 Jordan Petroleum Refinery is seeking 300,000 tonnes of high sulphur gas oil for the first half of next year through a tender, trading sources said on Tuesday.

The company is seeking 300,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil for loading over January to December 2012 into Aqaba, they said.

The tender closes on Nov. 15.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Keiron Henderson)