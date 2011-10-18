GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro dip amid political, economic uncertainty
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout; adds higher gold prices)
SINGAPORE Oct 18 Jordan Petroleum Refinery is seeking 300,000 tonnes of high sulphur gas oil for the first half of next year through a tender, trading sources said on Tuesday.
The company is seeking 300,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil for loading over January to December 2012 into Aqaba, they said.
The tender closes on Nov. 15.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Keiron Henderson)
CHICAGO, Feb 6 Opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan have filed an emergency appeal against a key piece of the coal producer's proposal they say violates U.S. bankruptcy law by prematurely requiring creditors to promise support it.
TIRANA, Feb 6 Albanian rescue teams were still working on Monday to reach three Chinese mining engineers trapped since Saturday afternoon in a chrome mine at Bulqize after an explosion.