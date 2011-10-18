October 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Zurcher Kantonalbank
* * * *
Tranche1
Issue Amount 370 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 02, 2016
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 102.520
Spread Minus 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0141197795
* * * *
Tranche2
Issue Amount 180 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 02, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.322
Spread Minus 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0141197803
* * * *
Tranche3
Issue Amount 395 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 02, 2024
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.759
Spread Minus 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0141219698
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date October 31, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Schweizerische Kantonalbanken
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
